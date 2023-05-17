Milkmen Dominate Railroaders in Home Opener.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen took control of their home opener against the Cleburne Railroaders from the first inning of the game and didn't look back until the final out.

Final Score: Milwaukee Milkmen 8, Cleburne Railroaders 2.

Frankie Bartow made his first start as a professional after having pitched for six years in the pros. He shined in his performance throwing six innings, giving up only two runs and striking out seven.

"Anytime he takes the ball we feel good about him," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of Bartow's night. "We knew it would go pretty well and he worked really hard for this opportunity. Tonight was just the start of great things for him."

The Milkmen's offense also came to play in their first performance of the season at Franklin Field, scoring four runs in the first inning and two in the second. One of which was driven in by Bryan Torres who hit a deep triple before scoring himself three batters later to help Milwaukee jump out to the quick lead. Milwaukee then added two insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings to solidify the win and closed the game 8-2.

Tomorrow's game is scheduled for an 11:00 a.m. start as the stadium will be filled with schoolchildren for the school day game.

