Phoenix Mercury vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 5, 2026
Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Fire, 78-72
DeWanna Bonner went OFF in this road dub to bring the Mercury to their second Cup win!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2026
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