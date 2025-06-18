Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







FINAL: Phoenix Mercury 83, Sun 75

Alyssa Thomas shined in her Connecticut return with a near triple-double (14 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST)... extending her double-digit assist streak to 4 games!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.