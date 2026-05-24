Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 24, 2026
Published on May 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
We were on the edge of our seats from start to finish. In the end the Atlanta Dream defeated the Phoenix Mercury 82-80
Rhyne Howard: 21 PTS | 8 REB | 6 3PM Allisha Gray: 18 PTS | 2 3PM Angel Reese: 17 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST | 4 STL Jordin Canada: 11 PTS | 14 AST (career-high) | 7 REB | 3 STL
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2026
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