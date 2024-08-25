Phoenix Mercury Signs Forward Monique Billings for Remainder of Season
August 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the signing of forward Monique Billings to a rest-of-season contract.
The six-year WNBA veteran has appeared in three games with the Mercury this season, averaging 9.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. Prior to joining Phoenix, Billings appeared in 24 games (12 starts) on a hardship contract with the Dallas Wings, where she averaged 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
