Dallas Wings Make Historic Comeback in 113-110 Win over LA Sparks

August 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings erased a 22-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 113-110 on Sunday afternoon at College Park Center. Arike Ogunbowale had a game-high 33 points while Natasha Howard added 30 to lead the Wings, who trailed by 19 points in the fourth quarter but scored 40 over the final 10 minutes to secure the win.

With Ogunbowale and Howard both reaching the 30-point mark, they become just the second duo in franchise history to each score 30 in the same game and first since the 2014 season. Additionally, Teaira McCowan tallied her ninth double-double of the season with 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, with 12 of her 17 points coming in the fourth quarter. Ogunbowale added four rebounds, seven assists and two steals, while McCowan matched her career best with three steals.

Dallas also got notable contributions from Jacy Sheldon, who had a career-high eight assists, Satou Sabally, who had 19 points and five boards, and Sevgi Uzun, who came off the bench to finish with a plus-minus of +20.

It was all Sparks (6-24) early as they jumped out to an 8-0 lead, forcing the Wings (7-22) to burn a timeout just 88 seconds into the contest. LA went on to double-up Dallas, 26-13, in the first quarter, and clung to a double-digit lead, 55-45, at the half, despite the Wings putting up 32 points in the second quarter.

LA's advantage ballooned to 22 in the third, 90-68, after outscoring Dallas 37-28 in the frame, which included a 5-of-7 clip from three. Ogunbowale had nine points in the third.

It was all Wings in the fourth, however, as they outscored the Sparks 40-18 over the final 10 minutes to set a season high for points in a quarter which was one point shy of the franchise record of 41. In addition to its 19-point fourth-quarter deficit, Dallas also trailed by 10, 109-99, with under two minutes to play.

The Wings went on a 12-0 run beginning at the 1:51 mark to take their first lead of the game. Ogunbowale scored the first five points of the decisive spurt before McCowan scored the last four, tying the game before giving Dallas the 111-109 lead with 7.4 seconds left. LA's Stephanie Talbot drew a foul with 3.2 seconds left but missed the first free-throw before making the second to narrow the Wings' lead to one, 111-110. Howard drew a foul with 2.5 seconds left and made both free-throws to give the Wings their final three-point cushion, as Dearica Hamby's attempt at tying the game at the buzzer was off the mark.

The 22-point deficit overcome to win is the third-largest in franchise history, most under the Dallas Wings banner, and most since 2005. The Wings' 113 points marked a season high and were four off the franchise record of 117 points. It is also the most points scored by any WNBA team this season and top 20 all-time (16th).

The Wings committed just nine turnovers - second-fewest of the season - while LA committed 13 miscues as Dallas improved to 5-0 on the year when committing fewer TOs than its opponent. The Wings shot .526 from the field and .364 from deep, compared to the Sparks' 60-percent shooting from the field and 50-percent mark from three. Dallas won the rebounding battle 34-21, while holding the advantage in points in the paint (56-46) and second-chance points (19-6).

Odyssey Sims led LA with 26 points and a game-high 10 assists, while Rickea Jackson scored 25, including 16 in the opening quarter.

The Wings remain at home at College Park Center to host the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT. The game will air on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.