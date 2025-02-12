Phoenix Mercury Sign Forward Kitija Laksa

February 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the signing of forward Kitija 'Kit' Laksa.

Laksa, 6-1, currently plays for Beretta Famila Schio (Italy), where she is averaging 15.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in EuroLeague play. Through 12 games, she is shooting 41.7% from deep and leads the league in three-pointers made (30).

A native of Latvia, Laksa attended the University of South Florida (2015-19), where she finished sixth on the Bulls' all-time scoring list (1,764 points), third in career points per game (17.8), first in free throw percentage (89.6%) and second in three-point percentage (39.1%). A member of the Latvian National Team since 2013, Laksa helped lead Turkish club Fenerbahçe to EuroLeague and Turkish Cup titles in 2024.

The Mercury will tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for the home opener are available at mercury.wnba.com/single-game-tickets.

