Sparks Sign Two-Time WNBA Champion Mercedes Russell

February 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks signed two-time WNBA champion center Mercedes Russell, the organization announced Wednesday.

Over seven WNBA seasons, all but two of Russell's 189 regular-season games, all 79 starts and two WNBA championships have come in a Seattle Storm uniform. Throughout her W career, the 6-foot-6 center is averaging 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 52.4% from the field and 64.9% from the free-throw line. In 12 career playoff games (four starts), Russell is averaging 6.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 62.7% from the floor and 100.0% on free throws.

"I am beyond excited to be joining the Sparks family and embracing this next chapter of my life with open arms and excitement," Russell said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring my experience to an organization with such deep history and great fans. Let's go Sparks!"

Drafted by the New York Liberty in the second round (22nd overall) in 2018 out of the University of Tennessee, Russell has four career double-doubles. In 2021, she won the WNBA's first-ever Commissioner's Cup with the Storm. The former Lady Vol also won a WNBL Championship in 2024 in Australia's professional basketball league. Russell claimed WNBL Grand Final Most Valuable Player honors after leading the Southside Flyers to championship victory that year.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mercedes to our group," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "Her championship experience, ability to impact the paint on both ends of the floor and athleticism elevate us as a group."

Over 37 games (six starts) last season, Russell averaged 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds, while shooting 51.7% from the floor. This offseason, Russell is averaging 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 10 contests with Shanxi in China.

"Mercedes is a champion and knows what it takes to win," Head Coach Lynne Roberts said. "Her veteran leadership and defensive presence will be invaluable to the Sparks."

