Philadelphia Union II Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2025 Season
January 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II today announced roster updates following the completion of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. The club has exercised the contract options for two players, while four players remain under contract for next season.
After reaching the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup for the first time in club history, Union II exercised options for goalkeeper Mike Sheridan and forward Leandro Soria. Forwards Sal Olivas and Jose Riasco, along with defenders Frankie Westfield and Neil Pierre, are already guaranteed for the 2025 season.
The club is in on-going conversations with midfielders Giovanny Sequera, whose contract option was declined, and Kyle Tucker, who is currently out of contract.
Players under contract for 2025: Sal Olivas, Neil Pierre, Jose Riasco, Frankie Westfield
Options Exercised: Mike Sheridan, Leandro Soria
Players out of contract: Kyle Tucker
Option Declined: Randy Meneses, Carlos Rojas, Giovanny Sequera
In on-going negotiations: Giovanny Sequera, Kyle Tucker
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 6, 2025
- Chattanooga Football Club and Jesse Williams Agree to Mutual Contract Termination - Chattanooga FC
- Philadelphia Union II Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2025 Season - Philadelphia Union II
- New York Red Bulls II Defender Jair Collahuazo Named to Ecuador U-20 National Team for 2025 CONMEBOL U-20 Championship - New York Red Bulls II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Philadelphia Union II Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2025 Season
- North Texas SC Edges Philadelphia Union II, 3-2
- Union II Advance to MLS Next Pro Cup for First Time in Club History
- Union II advance to MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Finals
- Philadelphia Union II Select Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Pick-Your-Opponent Selection