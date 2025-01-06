Philadelphia Union II Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2025 Season

January 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II today announced roster updates following the completion of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. The club has exercised the contract options for two players, while four players remain under contract for next season.

After reaching the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup for the first time in club history, Union II exercised options for goalkeeper Mike Sheridan and forward Leandro Soria. Forwards Sal Olivas and Jose Riasco, along with defenders Frankie Westfield and Neil Pierre, are already guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The club is in on-going conversations with midfielders Giovanny Sequera, whose contract option was declined, and Kyle Tucker, who is currently out of contract.

Players under contract for 2025: Sal Olivas, Neil Pierre, Jose Riasco, Frankie Westfield

Options Exercised: Mike Sheridan, Leandro Soria

Players out of contract: Kyle Tucker

Option Declined: Randy Meneses, Carlos Rojas, Giovanny Sequera

In on-going negotiations: Giovanny Sequera, Kyle Tucker

