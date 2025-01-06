Chattanooga Football Club and Jesse Williams Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

January 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC today announced the club and Jesse Williams have agreed to terminate the defender's contract.

"We thank Jesse for all of his contributions to Chattanooga Football Club and wish him all the very best for the future," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "We also would like to thank him for all of his work and investment in the community of Chattanooga."

During his time with CFC in MLS NEXT Pro, Williams made 16 appearances and started 11 matches, playing 984 minutes in total.

The Trinidad and Tobago international was the club's first-ever signing in its MLS NEXT Pro era. Williams made his international debut on June 8th 2021 in a 2-0 win over St Kitts and Nevis. A versatile defender who can also play in defensive midfield, Williams played for Pittsburgh Riverhouds in the USL Championship and Central Valley Fuego in USL League One before he joined CFC.

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

The updated 2025 men's roster can be found here.

Transaction: Chattanooga FC and Jesse Williams mutually agree to terminate the defender's contract.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.