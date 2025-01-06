New York Red Bulls II Defender Jair Collahuazo Named to Ecuador U-20 National Team for 2025 CONMEBOL U-20 Championship

January 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HARRISON N.J. - New York Red Bulls II Defender Jair Collahuazo has been named to the Ecuador U-20 National Team for the 2025 CONMEBOL U-20 Championship. The competition will take place from January 23 to February 16 in Venezuela.

Collahuazo completed his first season with New York starting six of 10 matches. He recorded his first career MLS NEXT Pro assist in a 5-5 draw against Chicago Fire 2 on April 14.

This will be the Ecuadorian defender's third stint with the U-20 National Team. He was last called up for two friendly matches against Peru U-20 on December 17 and December 20. He started both matches and scored the game tying goal in the 89th minute in a 2-2 draw against Peru on December 20. The defender also appeared in two friendly matches against Russia U-20 on September 5 and September 8 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Collahuazo played for Ecuador U-17 National Team, starting in four matches at the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia and started in eight matches at the 2023 South American U-17 Championship.

Ecuador is in Group B and will play four group stage matches. They will open group play on January 24 against Bolivia U-20 at 4 p.m. ET. Then, they will play Colombia U-20 on January 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET. After, Ecuador will face Brazil U-20 on January 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Finally, they will wrap up group play against Argentina U-20 on February 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

