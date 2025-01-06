Chattanooga Football Club Re-Signs Jesus Ibarra

January 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has re-signed winger Jesus Ibarra to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old returns to CFC having spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the club. During the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, Ibarra made 17 appearances and started in 13 matches, logging over 1,100 minutes. He scored seven goals, making him the team's joint-second top goalscorer on the year. Most notably, he scored the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goal of the Year in the club's 3-0 win over FC Cincinnati 2 on March 23rd, 2024 at Finley Stadium. In his first season with the club in 2023, Ibarra helped lead CFC to a NISA regular season championship and a playoff appearance.

Prior to moving to Chattanooga, Ibarra spent two seasons with Greenville Triumph in USL League One, where he helped lead the club to the 2021 final. His career also took him to Sweden, where he played for Boden in the 2019/2020 season.

"It is always exciting to bring back an athlete with Jesus' attacking prowess," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "We expect sensational moments from him in 2025."

"We're very excited to have Jesus back," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "We've seen in the last 18 months of how much of a threat he is on the attacking side. He is very tricky to defend 1-v-1. Having him a part of our attack and a full season with him will be huge for us not only with the chances he creates but with his finishing ability and his ability in and around the box."

Ibarra expressed his excitement upon returning with Chattanooga Football Club next season.

"I'm very happy to be returning to this great club and I'm super excited to be back playing in front of our loud and amazing fans," said Ibarra. "Chattanooga is a united club inside and out, and it's a very special club to be a part of."

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Jesus Ibarra Pronunciation: hey-ZEUS ee-BAR-ah

Position: Forward

Height: 6-1

Date of Birth: November 10, 1997

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Citizenship: USA

Previous club: Chattanooga FC (2023-2024), Greenville Triumph (2021-2022)

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC re-signs forward Jesus Ibarra to a one-year deal.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.