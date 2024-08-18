Philadelphia Union Announce Schedule Change
August 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Due to the team advancing in the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament, Philadelphia Union announced today that their regular season match against Columbus Crew has been rescheduled. The home match, originally scheduled for Saturday, August 24, will now be played on Wednesday, August 28 with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled match will be valid for the match on August 28.
The Union continue their 2024 Leagues Cup run when they travel to Ohio to face Columbus Crew in the semifinals on Wednesday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
