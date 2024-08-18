Columbus Crew's MLS Regular Season Match at Philadelphia Union Rescheduled to Wednesday, August 28

August 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - Major Leagues Soccer, the Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union announced today that the clubs' first of two regular season matches has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Subaru Park with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. ET [MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

The Black & Gold's contest at Philadelphia was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24. The new date is due to the Crew-Union Leagues Cup Semifinals matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Lower.com Field and ensuing appearances in the Final and Third Place fixtures on Sunday, Aug. 25, respective to the upcoming result.

Tickets to the Leagues Cup Semifinals at Lower.com Field are available now via columbuscrew.com/tickets. The winner of Wednesday's tilt between Columbus and Philadelphia will immediately secure a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and earn the opportunity to claim their first Leagues Cup trophy on Sunday against the winner of LAFC and Colorado Rapids. The other side will compete in Leagues Cup's Third Place match the same day with a third 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth on the line. The Crew will host their last game of the tournament on Sunday at Lower.com Field (time TBD), regardless of Wednesday's outcomes.

