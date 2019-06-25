Phil Bronner Signs with the Danbury Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) are proud to announce another signing for the inaugural 2019-20 season. Head Coach/General Manager, Bill McCreary, has announced that Forward, Phil Bronner, has signed an agreement to come to the Hat City.

Phil Bronner, 30 years old, from Wilbraham, MA lists at 6'2 & 205 lbs. Phil comes to the Hat Tricks as another offensive weapon to be showcased in the FHL. His numbers in the FHL consist of 81 GP, including 54 Goals and 60 Assists for 114 Points, while tacking on a +26. Phil has also recorded 96 Points in 211 Southern Professional Hockey League games and was named player of the week Jan 13, 2014.

Prior to his Pro Career, Phil was a 4-year student/athlete at UMass-Dartmouth, where he competed at the NCAA Division III level.

"Phil embodies the type of team that we are building here in Danbury. He is a skilled player who plays a heavy, 200-foot game." said McCreary. "Phil's leadership and experience will go a long way in creating a winning culture here with the Hat Tricks.

When asked about his return to Danbury for next season, Bronner commented, "The hockey fans in Danbury are very passionate. I hated playing there as a visitor my first year in the league, and fed off their energy when I was a Titan. My time in Danbury earned me two ECHL call ups that year as well as ECHL and SPHL training camp invites the following season. My style of play hasn't changed since I left Danbury. I'm still a big physical power forward looking to finish all my hits, take a beating to score some goals in front of the net and drop the gloves if needed."

Players interested in attending the Danbury Hat Tricks Open Tryout Camp can fill out a form on the team website at www.danburyhattricks.com.

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes a lifetime rate, complimentary parking, and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage. To secure seats, contact Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com.

