Caseys Kids Zone Extended for 5 Seasons

Port Huron, MI: We are happy to announce that Casey's Pizza has signed on to be the official sponsor of the Kids Zone for the next 5 seasons. "The Casey's Kids Zone has been around since our first season, and we've made some changes to it along the way, but i think we are really happy hosting during our games at the McMorran. We are very excited to have them on board for at least the next five seasons", Pace stated.

The Casey's Kids Zone takes place on select Saturday home games, features a 6pm start time to allow families with younger children to come out and enjoy a game with an earlier finish time. Casey's Kids Zone features a lot in game entertainment for kids of all ages. This years first Casey's Kids Zone will be on Saturday, November 16th. Some of the fun will include; a magician, balloon animals, face painting, coloring contests and a photo booth!

The remaining dates for Casey's Kids Zone are scheduled for;

December 14th @ 6:00 pm

January 18th @ 6:00 pm

February 15th @ 6:00 pm

March 14th @ 6:00 pm

The Prowlers Home Opener is November 8th vs. Columbus River Dragons @ 7:30

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

