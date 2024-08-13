Petes Re-Sign Four Members of Coaching Staff Ahead of 2024-25 Season

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has re-signed Associate Coach Andrew Verner, Assistant Coach and Director of Player Personnel Patrick O'Connor, Assistant Coach Nate Oke, and Video Coach Alex Darling to multi-year deals.

"After extending Head Coach Rob Wilson in the spring, we're excited to be able to keep our coaching staff together moving forward," noted (Michael) Oke. "They have all worked well together for the past few years, developing a strong relationship between themselves and with the players."

"I'm very pleased that we were able to come to an agreement to keep our coaching staff together," said Petes Head Coach Rob WIlson. "All of their work, commitment, and dedication to the team is amazing to watch on a day to day basis. We're all working towards the same goal of developing our young players on and off the ice, and I believe that the staff we have in place is one of the best in the OHL."

Verner, a Petes Alumnus (1989-92), originally joined the coaching staff as Goaltending Coach during the 2012-13 season. He has served as both an Assistant Coach (2014-18) and Interim Head Coach (2018), before being named Associate Coach in August of 2018.

O'Connor joined the Petes as an Assistant Coach ahead of the 2019-20 season. He served in the role for three years before being promoted to the role of Director of Player Personnel and Assistant Coach in October of 2023.

Nate Oke joined the Petes as the team's Skill and Development Coach ahead of the 2022-23 season, while also serving as the Head Coach of the Central Ontario Wolves U16s. He was named an Assistant Coach in August of 2023.

Darling was originally an Intern in the Petes Business Office, before taking on a Sales role with the team. He was named Video Coach and Assistant to the General Manager ahead of the 2022-23 season.

All four are OHL Champions, having served on the coaching staff in 2023 when the Petes raised their 10th J. Ross Robertson Cup. They all rejoin Head Coach Rob Wilson, who was signed to an 8-year extension in March of 2024.

