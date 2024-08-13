Greyhounds Sign Import Selection David Holub

August 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced Tuesday that 2024 1st-Round CHL Import selection David Holub has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Program.

"After an impressive season and earning a silver medal at the Hlinka Gretzky tournament, we believe David's addition will greatly enhance our defensive core through his tenacious approach to defense, characterized by physicality and intensity. We are excited to integrate David into our team during the upcoming training camp" stated Raftis.

Holub, a CZE-US dual citizen, was Captain this past season (2023-24) for HC Ocelari Trinec U17 where he tallied 5 goals and 23 assists (28 points) in 28 regular season games played before having 9 points (2G, 7A) in 8 post-season contests.

He also played 18 games with the Trinec U20 team before he represented his home country of Czechia at the World Under 17 Hockey Challenge.

Most recently, last week David was a member of Team Czechia at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he was part of their silver medal performance.

"I'm so happy to signing with the Soo Greyhounds. It's a great organization and I can't wait to see the fans and the whole club, fans, town. See you soon Soo" said Holub.

David is expected to be one of over 50 participants in the Hounds Training Camp 2024 set to start on Wednesday, August 28th.

