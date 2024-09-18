Petes Acquire Pick from Greyhounds in Exchange for Brayden Velliaris

September 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Brayden Velliaris with the Peterborough Petes

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Brayden Velliaris with the Peterborough Petes(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired a 15th round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection from the Soo Greyhounds in exchange for defenceman Brayden Velliaris.

Velliaris, a 2005-born defenceman, was originally signed by the Petes as a free-agent in September of 2023 after playing parts of two seasons with the Mississauga Chargers of the OJHL. The Toronto, ON, native played in 32 games for the Petes last season, picking up one assist. He also featured in 12 games for the OJHL's Lindsay Muskies, scoring two goals.

"I'd like to thank Brayden for his dedication to the Petes on and off the ice over the last year," commented Oke. "We wish him nothing but the best as he continues his career with the Greyhounds."

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, September 21 when they host the Guelph Storm at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Ticket details can be found. The game will also be streamed live on the Petes official YouTube page. Tickets for the Petes preseason game in Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

Images from this story



Brayden Velliaris with the Peterborough Petes

(Kenneth Andersen Photography)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.