Velliaris Acquired from Peterborough
September 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Soo Greyhounds News Release
Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Rafits announced today a deal involving the Peterborough Petes.
In the transaction the Greyhounds receive defenceman Brayden Velliaris from the Peterborough Petes in exchange of a 15th Round Pick (Soo's) in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection.
Velliaris, a 19-year old from Toronto ON - played in 32 games for the Petes one season ago after signing with the club as a free agent.
Check out the Soo Greyhounds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2024
- Petes Acquire Pick from Greyhounds in Exchange for Brayden Velliaris - Peterborough Petes
- Velliaris Acquired from Peterborough - Soo Greyhounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.