Velliaris Acquired from Peterborough

September 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Rafits announced today a deal involving the Peterborough Petes.

In the transaction the Greyhounds receive defenceman Brayden Velliaris from the Peterborough Petes in exchange of a 15th Round Pick (Soo's) in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection.

Velliaris, a 19-year old from Toronto ON - played in 32 games for the Petes one season ago after signing with the club as a free agent.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.