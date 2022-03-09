Perl Returns from Second Call Up

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that D Derek Perl has returned from the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL).

Perl appeared in 5 games for the Icemen during his call-up.

Prior to his call-up, Derek played in 4 games for the Havoc.

Welcome back, Derek!

The Havoc will be back Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th for I <3 HSV night and Trash Pandas Night.

