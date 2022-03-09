Perl Returns from Second Call Up
March 9, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that D Derek Perl has returned from the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL).
Perl appeared in 5 games for the Icemen during his call-up.
Prior to his call-up, Derek played in 4 games for the Havoc.
Welcome back, Derek!
-
The Havoc will be back Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th for I <3 HSV night and Trash Pandas Night.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022
- Perl Returns from Second Call Up - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Perl Returns from Second Call Up
- Red-Hot Havoc at Home Friday and Saturday
- Huntsville Wins Fifth Straight
- Huntsville Tops Vermilion 5-1
- Havoc Win in Knoxville