Dawgs Sign Jarrad Vroman

Defenseman Jarrad Vroman with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defenseman Jarrad Vroman to a player tryout contract.

Vroman joins the Dawgs from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (NCAA-DIII). The six-foot-four blue-liner played his last three seasons at Eau-Claire, tallying six goals and nine assists in 63 games played. Vroman transferred from Stevenson University (NCAA-DIII) after his freshman season, in which he notched two goals and six assists in 25 games. The Lincoln Park, Michigan native will wear the number 6 for Roanoke.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road Thursday to face the Birmingham Bulls at 8:30 p.m. EST. The Bud Light Watch Party Series will return to 202 Social House for Thursday's game, and the event will start an hour before puck drop at 7:30 p.m. EST. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

