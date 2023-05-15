Perez Selected as Pitcher of the Week

May 15, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The four-time Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers are proud to announce that right-handed pitcher Luis Perez has been selected as the first winner of the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the 2023 season.

Perez made his season debut on Friday at Windy City, working six innings and allowing just one run while striking out 11 in the first win of the season for the Boomers. The second-year member of the Boomers allowed a first inning homer and then proceeded to strike out the next six batters and retire seven in a row. Perez struck out at least one batter in each of his six frames while fanning multiple Windy City hitters in four innings. Perez ended his outing by retiring the final seven batters he faced, four of which came via strikeout. The season debut performance came on just 88 pitches while allowing just four hits. The Schaumburg pitching staff struck out 18 batters in the game, the second most in franchise history.

Perez, who is on track to start the home opener on Friday night, made 13 appearances for the Boomers in 2022 with three starts. The 28-year-old finished 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA over 26 innings, walking 18 and striking out 19. During the playoffs, Perez was the starter in the opener of the Divisional Series and Championship Series. The native of the Dominican Republic reached Double-A with the Orioles during his five years with the organization and pitched in the Atlantic League before coming to the Boomers last year.

During the opening series of the season the Schaumburg pitching staff struck out 34 batters over 27 innings in winning two-of-three on the road over Windy City while issuing just eight walks. The Boomers set the Frontier League record for strikeouts last year by fanning 921 batters in 837 innings.

Schaumburg won the Pitcher of the Week award twice last year. The Boomers continue a season opening six-game roadtrip on Tuesday night at Gateway. The home opener at Wintrust Field is just days away on Friday, May 19. Tickets for the opener and any contest all year are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.