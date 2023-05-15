Gabe Holt Named Frontier League Player of the Week

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that Gabe Holt has been chosen as the first Frontier League Player of the Week for the 2023 season.

The Warner Robins, Georgia native kicked off the season with a bang, as he smacked the first pitch of 2023 into right field for a hit, a sign of things to come. In the three-game series against the Y'alls, Holt batted .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, three RBIs, and six runs scored while also stealing a pair of bases, with his .600 average through three games leading the Frontier League.

He tied his career-high with four hits in the series opener (along with three runs scored and three RBIs), and surpassed that the very next day by going a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, with the Grizzlies taking both games against Florence en route to a series win.

It marks the second straight season that the Grizzlies have won the inaugural Player of the Week award, as Peter Zimmermann took home the honors in 2022 to begin the season.

The Grizzlies return to Sauget to begin their first home stand of 2023, hosting the Schaumburg Boomers and Ottawa Titans. It begins on Tuesday, May 16, against the Boomers, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT. Joey Gonzalez will make his Gateway debut in the first game, opposed by the Boomers' Aaron Glickstein.

