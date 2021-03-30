Peoria Chiefs Announce 2021 Game Times and Promotions Schedule

PEORIA, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs are just over a month away from the start of the 2021 season, which will kick off on May 4 with a six-game road trip to Cedar Rapids before returning to Dozer Park for their home opener on May 11 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Game Times

Each club within the newly formed High-A Central League will play 20 series made up of six games per series. The series will be played on Tuesday through Sunday each week with Monday being the universal off-day for each club.

With this scheduling, the first pitch of Chiefs home games on Tuesday through Saturday will all be scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT. All home Sunday games are set for earlier in the afternoon at 1:35 p.m. CDT.

Promotions

Weekly Food Promotions

Every Wednesday and Thursday night throughout the season, you can expect to see the same food promotions at Dozer Park.

Wednesday will be our "Weenie Wednesday" night which features $1 hot dogs all night long.

Thursday will be our "Thirsty Thursday" night which offers $2 12oz domestic drafts, $5 24oz domestic drafts, and $4 12oz premium drafts.

Firework Nights

The Chiefs have scheduled 10 firework shows for the 2021 season. The first firework show of the season can be seen on Opening Night (May 11). The remaining firework shows will all be on Saturday's when the Chiefs are playing at home with the one exception being Saturday, June 19

there will not be fireworks. Instead, the Chiefs will be doing fireworks on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4.

Theme Nights

The first theme night of the year will be on Saturday, May 22 as the Chiefs will host 2020 Champions Night. When the 2020 season was cancelled last summer, the Chiefs called "dibs"

on the Midwest League Championship via Twitter, crowning us as the 2020 Midwest League Champions. On May 22, we will honor the team and be handing out Ring Pops in honor of the title.

The Chiefs will be hosting three different Copa themed nights throughout the season. The team will be wearing special "En el Rio" jerseys on Friday, June 18, Sunday, July 18, and Wednesday, September 15 as we will recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month.

A crowd favorite, Bark in the Park night, will be held on Sunday, August 29 against South Bend.

Lastly, we will be recognizing our fans during the last home game of the season on Sunday, September 19 for Fan Appreciation Night.

Giveaways

Throughout the season, the Chiefs will be hosting a number of giveaway nights starting off with two giveaways throughout the second Quad Cities series. On Tuesday, June 8 we will be hosting a Wands & Wizards theme night which will include a T-Shirt giveaway followed by a Bat Can Cooler giveaway on Friday, June 11.

Our next giveaway will happen on Father's Day (Sunday, June 20), where we will be giving away Fanny Packs.

Along with our two firework shows on Fourth of July weekend, we will be doing a mystery bobblehead giveaway night on Friday, July 2! You will have the opportunity to receive a random bobblehead from one of our mystery boxes.

Our last giveaway of the season will be on Wednesday, September 15 when we recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month. We will be giving away Sugar Skull bobbleheads to match the Copa theme night and uniforms that the players will be wearing.

Additional information regarding giveaways will be available closer to the schedule game.

Season Ticket Information

Guarantee your seat the only way you can, with season tickets! Full, half, and quarter season tickets are available. Experience the best benefits and become a member of the Peoria Chiefs Ladder Club by contacting Ben Garrod at beng@chiefsnet.com or 309-680-4013.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

