May Game Tickets on Sale April 5

MIDLAND, Mich. - Limited game tickets for Great Lakes Loons May home games will go on sale Monday, April 5. Fans can purchase tickets at Loons.com or by calling the Loons ticket office at 989-837-BALL. Game tickets for the remaining months of the season will be released on a month to month basis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recently updated its Gathering and Mask epidemic order, permitting outdoor sports stadiums to operate at 20% of total seating capacity. The Loons have worked diligently with public health and government officials, and Major League Baseball to develop a comprehensive set of safety protocols that allows Loons fans to safely return to Dow Diamond.

"We are thrilled to welcome back the best fans in Minor League Baseball to Dow Diamond in a few short weeks," Loons Interim President & General Manager Mike Hayes said. "Our entire organization is committed to providing a safe environment and entertaining experience for our guests."

COVID-19 health and safety measures, in accordance with the MDHSS Gathering and Mask epidemic order, implemented at Dow Diamond include:

In an effort to create the least amount of contact possible, all tickets will be sold online at Loons.com or over the phone by calling 989-837-2255. Ticket purchases will not be available at the box office. Mobile tickets will be utilized to the fullest extent possible.

All tickets will be sold in seating pods (2-6 people) with at least six feet of physical distance between other seating pods.

All guests will be required to complete a health screening survey to gain admittance to Dow Diamond.

Dow Diamond will be utilizing a cashless transaction plan for all sales for the 2021 season. This includes: parking, ticket sales, concession sales, and Loon Loft merchandise. Food & beverage items can be ordered via mobile app for express pick-up.

Entry and Exit at Dow Diamond will be controlled with specified entry times, and staggered exit protocol to limit congestion at gates.

Face masks must be worn at all times at Dow Diamond except when eating or drinking in your designated seating location. Neck gaiters and face shields are not considered an acceptable face mask.

While inside Dow Diamond, all guests at least 2 years old are required to wear a well-fitting face covering or mask that snugly covers the nose and mouth. Face masks must be worn at all times at Dow Diamond except when eating or drinking in your designated seating location. Guests can wear their own face covering, including homemade or cloth masks, as long as they cover your nose and mouth snugly. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents are NOT considered acceptable face masks. Face Shields must be accompanied by a mask.

Guests will be encouraged to stay in their assigned seating location unless they are traveling to utilize one of Dow Diamond's amenities.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available for guests throughout Dow Diamond.

Physical distance signage and concourse decals have been installed to decrease contact in high-traffic areas.

Bags will not be permitted, with medical or diaper bags being the exceptions.

Significant enhancements to cleanliness and disinfecting the facility to CDC standards.

For up to date COVID-19 health and safety information, visit Loons.com and click on the Health and Safety Information link located under the Club Info tab.

Should stadium capacities be expanded during the 2021 season, the Loons will make additional tickets available for purchase.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

