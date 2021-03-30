2021 Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Daily Specials

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Slowly, but surely, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are preparing for the 2021 baseball season. Last month, there was the announcement on the giveaways planned for the year. Then, there was the announcement about individual game tickets for the first homestand of the season going on sale on April 1. Now, the daily promotions are set to be unveiled.

Please note that some popular promotions have changed days and others will be delayed until later in the season. So, keep that in mind as you make your plans to get out to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium this season.

Promotions for the days of the week:

TUESDAY: Y100 Bang for Your Buck Night presented by The NEW Manufacturing Alliance. Enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and Pepsi products for $1. Sixteen-ounce domestic beers are available for those of legal drinking age for $2. Additionally, one lucky fan will go home from each Tuesday home game with two charter airfare tickets courtesy of AAA Travel and Funjet Vacations.

WEDNESDAY: Bark in the Park with Fox Valley Humane Association presented by WVBO. You can bring your good doggo out for Bark in the Park on Wednesdays beginning on Wednesday, June 2. The left field berm seating area will be set aside for canines and their owners on those days. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations are admitted for free to all Bark in the Park games courtesy of the Fox Valley Humane Association!

THURSDAY: Craft Brews and Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with WAPL. Fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 12-ounce craft beer for only $2 each on Thursday home games this season. Beers available for $2 include: Fox River Brewing Company's Snake Tail Ale and Blu Bobber, Blue Moon, Terrapin Luau Juicy IPA, One Barrel Up North Lager, Kona Big Wave, Third Space Happy Place, and a few others that you can discover when you come to the game. Everyone can have Cher-Make brats for $2 at Thursday home games.

FRIDAY: Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's and WIXX. Purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for a special price. Children twelve and under can enjoy Kids Run the Bases after Friday home games thanks to Menasha Corporation once protocols allow for this event to happen. Postgame fireworks presented by FOX 11 begin on Friday, June 4.

SATURDAY: North Shore Bank Family Night with WIXX. All Saturday games feature kid-friendly surprises. Postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Meijer will be scheduled as soon as protocols allow for it to happen. Postgame fireworks displays are presented by Tundraland begin on Saturday, June 5.

SUNDAY: Brewers Sundays with The Fan and Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Chick-fil-A. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear Brewers-themed jerseys for most of their Sunday games in 2021. Members of the Timber Rattlers Kids' Crew presented by Jack's Pizza may use one of their vouchers for free admission to Sunday home games this season. The Brewers Sunday jerseys will be available in an auction after the game on September 12, the final Sunday home game of the regular season, with the proceeds going to charity. Pregame Catch on the field presented by Chick-fil-A and postgame autograph sessions sponsored by Tundraland will be scheduled as soon as protocols allow for them to take place.

WEEKDAY AFTERNOONS AT THE PARK: Silver Foxes presented by Primrose, 1280 WNAM, & 103.9 WVBO. Fans 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Silver Foxes hat, and a voucher for a hot dog and beverage for just $17 for any weekday afternoon game this season. There are three weekday afternoon games to choose from in 2021 - June 23, July 21, and September 8. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel.

The Timber Rattlers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. Game time is 6:35pm.

Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

