Peoples Natural Gas Field to Return to Near 100% Capacity on June 8

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, in cooperation with the Blair County Department of Emergency Services, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Major League Baseball, is pleased to announce that Peoples Natural Gas Field will return to near 100% capacity for the final 48 home games scheduled for the 2021 season beginning on Tuesday June 8th when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians).

"With summer weather right around the corner, we are thrilled to be able to share this news today," said Curve GM Derek Martin. "It is an exciting feeling to welcome all of our fans back and I look forward to the Curve helping families and friends make lifelong memories at PNG Field!"

Single game tickets to Curve games will be available for sale beginning on Monday, May 17th and may be purchased in-person at the Curve Box Office which is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., by phone at 877.99.CURVE or online anytime at www.altoonacurve.com.

With the restrictions on outdoor venue capacity being lifted on Monday, May 31st, the Curve are pleased to offer Group Ticket Packages for games beginning on June 8th. Groups of 20 or more at PNG Field enjoy great benefits including a discounted ticket price, preferred seating, group recognition on the Curve, PA message center, and exclusive merchandise discounts on select items. To make your reservation for a group outing click here.

The Stuckey Automotive Third Base Picnic Pavilion will continue to operate at a reduced capacity in compliance with Major League Baseball regulations to provide buffer zones between on-field player areas and fans.

The Curve return to PNG Field on Tuesday, May 25th for a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers). Friday May 28 is a Free Shirt Friday to the first 1,000 fans, presented by James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. There will also be post-game fireworks on Saturday May 29th , presented by Presented By Furrer Beverage and M&T Bank, and Sunday May 30th, presented By Super 8, Blair Candy, Penn Highlands Healthcare and Furrer Beverage.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

