Yard Goats Announce Individual Game Tickets for June Through September Will Go on Sale Wednesday

May 10, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that individual game tickets for June through September will go on sale on Wednesday, May 12th at 10:00 AM. Tickets will be available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628), and all tickets will be delivered digitally. No in-person sales will be available at this time. Dunkin' Donuts Park will be at 100% capacity starting on May 19th, and all sections of the ballpark are currently open.

The Yard Goats are following current CDC protocols, and working with the State of Connecticut, City of Hartford, and Major League Baseball to ensure our facility fosters a safe environment for fans, players and staff. All guests will be required to adhere to all ballpark policies, including health & safety policies. The list of Dunkin' Donuts Park Procedures and Protocols is posted on yardgoatsbaseball.com.

All guests two (2) years of age or older and staff members must wear facial coverings that cover both nose and mouth while at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Guests may temporarily remove facial coverings while actively consuming food or beverage while in their ticketed seat. Dunkin' Donuts Park is now a cashless/contactless venue. Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the Box Office, Yard Goats Team Store, and food and beverage locations. Increased sanitation of high traffic areas will take place during game, and additional hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the ballpark.

The Yard Goats home opener is set for tomorrow night (Tuesday, May 11th) at 7:05 PM against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. It will be the first Yard Goats game at Dunkin' Donuts Park in 621 days as the two teams will begin a six-game series. The Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, will make their debut in Hartford for a six-game series the following week, May 18-23.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 10, 2021

Yard Goats Announce Individual Game Tickets for June Through September Will Go on Sale Wednesday - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.