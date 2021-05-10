Rumble Ponies, Broome County Health Department, and City of Binghamton Team up to Provide Vaccinations in Rumbletown

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are teaming up with the Broome County Health Department and City of Binghamton to provide Covid-19 Vaccinations for fans this Tuesday, May 11th through Sunday, May 16th. Fans that get vaccinated at Rumbletown Stadium will receive a complimentary ticket to a future Rumble Ponies home game of their choosing.

Fans can go to the Rumbletown Gate (Gate 1) to get vaccinated starting two hours before the game up until first pitch. Fans do not need to hsave a ticket to that evening's game to get vaccinated.

"After a year without baseball, the community is eager to see the Rumble Ponies in action this season and we want to see as many fans in the stands as possible," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. "By teaming up with the Rumble Ponies and City of Binghamton to provide testing and vaccinations on site, we can ensure a safe and fun experience at the ballpark."

"After missing the entire Minor League Baseball season last year our community is eager to watch the return of Rumble Ponies baseball in Binghamton," said Binghamton Mayor Richard C. David. "Ensuing every fan and family member is safe and has an enjoyable experience is a top priority. The City is pleased to partner with Broome County to provide rapid testing at the stadium so baseball fans have access to the testing needed to participate in one of our region's most enjoyable activities. Vaccinations and testing are key to reopening our regional and national economy and we are all committed to making sure those resources are available in Binghamton."

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies begin their home schedule Tuesday night against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 PM. Tickets for the Home Opener are on sale online at www.BINGRP.com or by calling 607-722-FUNN (3866).

