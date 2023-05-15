Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce 2023-24 Protected List

May 15, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have completed their first step in preparing their roster for 2023-24, announcing and submitting their 13-man protected list to the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) Office.

By rule, players that are protected are unable to be signed by any other SPHL teams, while players who are not protected cannot be signed to their previous teams until August 1. This does not prevent players from playing affiliated hockey, going overseas, or retiring.

The tough thing about putting together a protected list is only getting to protect 13. We have a great group in our list and I think it gives us a good start in building our roster for next season.

Head Coach ROD aLDOFF

The following players have been added to the Ice Flyers' protected list by head coach Rod Aldoff: Mitch Atkins, Brad Arvanitis, Ivan Bondarenko, Troy Button, Cory Dennis, Sean Gulka, Lucas Herrmann, Jordan Henderson, Malik Johnson, Nick Leitner, Henry McKinney, Garrett Milan, and Jay Powell.

Season Tickets

Getting Ice Flyers season tickets is easy and offers incredible value, flexibility, and fun for our members. Earn your wings, Become an Ice Flyers Wingman today! Email Eric@IceFlyers.com or call our office at 850.466.3111 for additional information.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.