Marksmen Unveil 2023-24 Protected List

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have release their 13-player protected list for the 2023-24 season.

The protected player list means the Marksmen retain all rights to the 13 players listed, and if they play in the SPHL, they will play for the Marksmen barring being waived or traded.

Headlining all protected players is 2023 SPHL Rookie of the Year Austin Alger. Alger led all rookies is assists (30) and points (51) this season.

Fayetteville also protected five of the seven defensemen who ended the year with the team, with Andrew Lane and Carter Shinkaruk being the only non-first year D-men protected.

For the first time in the Cory Melkert era, the Marksmen did not protect a goaltender. Fayetteville has leaned heavily on veteran goalie Jason Pawloski in each of the last two seasons. Pawloski has logged 28 wins over the last two seasons.

Up front, the Marksmen have retained the rights to rookie forwards Grant Loven and Jack Patterson as well as Wilmington, N.C.-native John Moncovich. Second-year forward Matt McNair's rights have also been retained after McNair turned in his second-straight 30-plus point season.

The full protected list is as follows:

Grant Loven

Austin Alger

Matt Araujo

Carlos Fornaris

Ryan Lieth

John Moncovich

Dalton Hunter

Andrew Lane

Jack Patterson

Carter Shinkaruk

Nick Parody

Connor Fries

Matt McNair

