Havoc Announce 2023-24 Protected List

May 15, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have announced their protected list for the 2023-24 season. The list includes 13 players who the Havoc have chosen to protect from being signed by other SPHL teams.

Among the players on the protected list are forward Austin Martinsen, defenseman Dom Procopio, and goaltender Max Milosek. In his first professional season, Martinsen had 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) in 45 games. Procopio, a second-year defenseman, appeared in 53 games for the Havoc and recorded 14 points (1 goal, 13 assists) while also providing a strong physical presence on the blue line and earning a spot on the All-SPHL Second Team. Milosek, who joined the Havoc midway through the 2022-23 season, posted a 7-5-1 record with a 2.50 goals against average and a .904 save percentage in 14 appearances.

"We feel really good about the group of players we have protected," said Havoc head coach Stuart Stefan. "We have a good mix of veterans and younger players who we believe can continue to grow and develop with our organization. We're excited to see what this group can accomplish in the upcoming season."

The full protected is listed below (in alphabetical order by last name):

Jamie Bucell

Kyle Clarke

Matt Doran

Jordan Fader

Robbie Fisher

Gavin Holland

Austin Martinsen

Max Milosek

Mason Palmer

Trey Phillips

Dom Procopio

Cole Reginato

Connor Russell

