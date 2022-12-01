Pelletier Earns Call Up

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that F Tristan Pelletier has earned a call-up to the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL).

Pelletier, 21, has appeared in 6 games for the Havoc this year. Starting his professional career with a two-goal debut, Pelletier has 4 points in 6 games.

This is the second call-up of the year for the Havoc.

