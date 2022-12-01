Bulls' Michael Gillespie Named Warrior/SPHL Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) an- nounced today that Michael Gillespie of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Month for October/November.

Gillespie tallied 10 goals, 12 assists, and was +11 in 13 games played as he helped vault Birmingham into the top four of the league standings.

Gillespie recorded a point in nine of his 13 games played, including six multi-point games and a league best six-point performance against Vermilion County on November 26. The New City, NY native recorded two hat tricks, both coming against Vermilion County after scoring three in the first period on October 22 and the second coming in his six point outing when he found the back of the net four times. His four-goal night was the league's first since January, 8th 2022.

Gillespie's 10 goals are a league best (tied), while ranking second in assists with 12 (tied), +11 plus/minus (tied) and points with 22.

Runner-up: Justin MacDonald, Knoxville (13 gp, 8g, 16a, +4, 5 ppg, 2 gwg)

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Zane Steeves, Evansville (7-1-1, 2.32 gaa, 0.926 sv%), Taylor McCloy, Fayetteville (4g, 7a, 2 ppg, 3 gwg), Nick Latinovich, Huntsville (5-3-0, 2.13 gaa, 0.937 sv%), CJ Hayes, Macon (5g, 4a, 2 ppg, gwg), Dallas Comeau, Pensacola (2g, 5a), Alec Baer, Peoria (5g, 10a, 2ppg, gwg), Travis Broughman, Roanoke (4g, 8a, +3), Kevin Resop, Quad City (4-2-0, 1.74 gaa, 0.952 sv%)

