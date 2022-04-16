Pelicans Walk-Off for the Third Time against GreenJackets

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans had four walk-off wins last season. In their first five home games of 2022, they've had three walk-off celebrations on the field. With a 5-4 final on Saturday night, the Pelicans moved to .500 at 4-4 on the season while the Augusta GreenJackets dropped back to 4-4. The final play of the game was a throwing error by right fielder Kadon Morton following a James Triantos single that scored Yeison Santana in the bottom of the ninth. Four of the five contests in this series have been decided by one run.

Myrtle Beach racked up their most hits of the season at nine with Kevin Alcantara (3-4, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI) leading the Birds with the first three-hit game of the season. Ezequiel Pagan (2-4, R, BB) and Triantos (2-5, RBI, R) each added multi-hit performances.

Tyler Santana (1-0) took the win with two scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts. Pelicans starter Richard Gallardo allowed the four earned runs in his 3 2/3 innings with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

Augusta matched the Myrtle Beach hit total with nine as Geraldo Quintero (1-5, 3B, 2 RBI) led the visitors with two runs driven in on a triple. Brandol Mezquita (2-4, RBI, BB) and Brandon Parker (2-4) each posted multi-hit games in the defeat.

The loss went to Elison Joseph (0-2) as he was charged with the unearned run that came across the plate to end it. The most impressive pitcher for the GreenJackets was JJ Niekro as he lasted just over four scoreless innings in relief with three hits allowed and six strikeouts to just one walk.

The GreenJackets scored in the opening frame for the third-straight game as three runs came across the plate to start. Caleb Durbin and Cal Conley each singled to put runners on the corners. Quintero smacked a triple to right field to empty the bases and give Augusta a quick 2-0 lead through just three batters. Quintero scored one batter later on Adam Zebrowski's groundout to second.

The final run for the GreenJackets came in the top of the third as Conley worked a walk to start the frame. Conley stole second as the next two batters struck out, and scored on Mezquita's single up the middle to make it a 4-0 GreenJacket lead.

Myrtle Beach responded quickly with a four-run bottom of the third. With one out, Yeison Santana and Ezequiel Pagan both walked. Triantos followed with a single on a grounder to center to score Santana from second. With runners on the corners, Alcantara belted a 3-2 pitch to deep center field for a bases-clearing triple to make it a 4-3 Augusta lead. Peter Matt followed with a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game.

The bullpens would navigate the game the rest of the way. Augusta would have their chances, as the GreenJackets left runners on base in each inning past the second and went 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position. 12 runners were left on base in total by the GreenJackets.

Yeison Santana walked to start the ninth inning with Pagan beating out a single on a bunt to follow and put the winning run on second base. Juan Mateo replaced Joseph on the mound and faced Triantos with nobody out. Triantos hit a single just over the glove of Conley at second into right field. Yeison Santana stopped at third as the throw came in from Morton in right. The throw bounced off Mateo and went toward the Pelicans dugout as Santana came home to score the winning run as Myrtle Beach took it 5-4.

The Pelicans now look toward Sunday with a chance to win their first six-game series of the season up three games to two. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

