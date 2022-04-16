'Birds Ride Four-Run First to 8-3 Win over 'Cats

LYNCHBURG, VA - All facets of the game clicked for the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday night in an 8-3 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at the Bank of the James Stadium.

The Shorebirds (4-4) once again jumped out in front early, wasting no time in getting out ahead of the Hillcats (2-6).

Ryan Higgins singled to right with one out in the first inning and Darell Hernaiz followed with a two-run blast, his second of the season, to put Delmarva ahead 2-0. The Shorebirds loaded the bases with two away later in the inning, and Moisés Ramirez cashed in with a two-run single to make it 4-0 'Birds.

Two more came across for Delmarva in the second. Luis Valdez singled with one away and Ryan Higgins followed with a walk with a throwing error after the walk allowing Valdez to go to third. Hernaiz then doubled Valdez home and sent Higgins to third. Davis Tavárez then plated Higgins with a groundout to push the Delmarva lead to 6-0.

It stayed 6-0 all the way until the seventh. Lynchburg finally scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the frame as with Carson Tucker running from first base on the pitch, Wilfri Peralta hit a dribbled down the third baseline which resulted in a throwing error allowing Tucker to race home and score.

The 'Birds answered back quickly however, as Bellony belted a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the top of the eighth.

Lynchburg scratched out runs in the eighth and ninth on a Tucker RBI fielder's choice and an Isaiah Greene RBI double, but it was too little too late as Delmarva walked away with the 8-3 win.

Juan De Los Santos (1-1) was stellar for Delmarva, earning the win with five shutout innings, striking out two while walking three and conceding just two hits.

Trenton Denholm (0-1) took the loss for Lynchburg after getting tagged for six runs on eight hits in three-plus innings, walking four and striking out three.

With his multi-hit effort, Hernaiz has now hit safely in seven-straight games to start the season and is hitting .429 with an 1.181 OPS.

Back in control of the series 3-2, the Shorebirds go for the series win against the Hillcats on Sunday, April 16, at the Bank of the James Stadium. Dan Hammer (1-0, 0.00) makes his second outing of the week against Lynchburg while the Hillcats hand the ball to Jake Miller (0-1, 13.50). First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. with pregame coverage of the game beginning at 1:45 p.m. with Sam Jellinek on the call on theshorebirds.com.

