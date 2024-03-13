Pelicans to Host Pre-Season Party on March 21

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will host a pre-season party on Thursday, March 21. The event, dubbed "Party with the Pelicans: Pre-Season Edition" will run from 4PM to 6PM. Admission to the event is free. The party will feature music, appearances by Splash and Slider, ballpark and suite tours, and outfield access for those wishing to play catch. The Pepsi Grille will also be open serving your favorite ballpark items. Attendees will also have the first opportunity to try some of the new menu additions for the upcoming season. This will be a cashless event with Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, Apple Pay, and Google Pay all being accepted.

The Pelicans Box Office will open earlier that day at 12PM for fans wishing to purchase tickets for the 2024 season in-person. It will remain open through that night's event. Beginning Friday, March 22 the Box Office will resume in-season operating hours.

In-Season Hours:

Monday-Friday 10AM - end of game

Saturday-Sunday 12PM - end of game

Game Day Hours:

Monday-Friday 10AM - end of game

Saturday-Sunday 12PM - end of game

As a reminder, tickets to all games are available 24/7 online at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.

The Pelicans' 2024 season opens at home against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on April 5. Single game tickets as well as Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information or to purchase, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or stop by the Pelicans Front Office located at 1251 21st Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach.

