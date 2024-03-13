GreenJackets Announce Promotional Schedule for 2024 Season

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce the Promotional Schedule for the upcoming 66 Home Game 2024 season. Fans will experience 13 scheduled fireworks extravaganzas' including the annual July 4th Independence Day Celebration presented by TaxSlayer, along with various theme nights and giveaways planned for another FUN and exciting season at SRP Park. The fun kicks off April 5th with a three-game series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals).

"As we embark in season seven at SRP Park, we are excited to continue our focus on BEE a Fan, you our guests, are in for a special treat this season," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "This year features one of our most prolific collection of giveaways, 13 BOOMing Fireworks, Four Nights of Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta, Pimento Cheese returns, Partnership in the MiLB The Nine program, seven jersey off-the-back auctions benefiting local CSRA non-profits, and so much more wrapped into a summer of FUN. We set an attendance record last year and we look forward to breaking that this year, get your tickets today!"

The GreenJackets announced a full slate of weekly promotions for the BEE-A-Fan season as each day of the week will feature a different recurring promotion to include:

Tuesdays, in partnership with News 12/26 & Sunny 102.7:

First Responders Tuesdays presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors: Fire, Police and EMS can receive $2 off reserved seats or general admission tickets with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office

First Responder of the Game: Nominate a CSRA First Responder for the chance to be recognized during the game. Nominate here: https://bit.ly/AUG-First-Responder

Wednesdays, in partnership with News-Talk WGAC Augusta

Warrior Wednesdays featuring special military-theme jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Saturday, August 31st to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower

Active Military and Veterans with a valid military ID can purchase a reserved seat or general admission ticket for $2 off

Baseball Bingo, presented by Comfort Keepers, returns to Wednesdays where fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia

Corona Bucket Special returns with four 16 oz Coronas for $25, available at the Grill Cart right inside the main gate

Silver Jackets Program, presented by The Retirement Resource, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older to become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Thursdays, in partnership with Twin Peaks, The Hyatt Agency, LLC., KICKS99 and HD98.3 FM:

Fan Favorite Thirsty Thursday™ continues with $2 16oz. PBR and Busch Light, $4 16oz.Drafts, and $6 32oz.Drafts, $2 Coca-Cola products (6-8 pm)

Fridays, in partnership with 93.9 BOB FM

Braves BUZZfest Honors our affiliate with Braves-themed jerseys and caps

Feature Friday highlights Chef-inspired burgers and hotdogs along with half-priced featured beer at the Keg Stand from 6-8 pm

Saturdays, in partnership with KICKS99

Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza's shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks: 4/6, 4/20, 5/4, 5/18 (Aiken Technical College), 6/8 (Chicken Salad Chick), 6/29 (Joe Dirt Fireworks), 7/6 (City of North Augusta & Riverside Village), 8/3, 8/17

Enjoy live music from local musicians during the White Claw Pregame Concert Series every Saturday during the first hour when gates open, plus $2 off White Claws until First Pitch

Sundays

Holiday Sunday Fireworks Extravaganza's, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks, on 5/26 Mega Memorial Day presented by Stokes Hodges Auto Group & 9/1 Labor Day presented by the Medical College of Georgia.

Sahlen's Family Sunday ramps up our kid-friendly themes each week with Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Kids Run the Bases presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs, plus Face Painting! Sahlen's Kids Meals will also be available for $6 and include Sahlen Hot Dog, Chips and a regular Coca-Cola Fountain soda

Bring Man's Best Friend out for Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed and in partnership with Patsy's Pet Parlor, for 8 Sundays in 2024 (excluding 5/26 & 9/1). Dogs are free and can sit anywhere in the lower seating bowl (excluding section 100 and the 200 level) and must be leashed throughout the game.

Junior Jackets Kids Club, presented by Wellstar MCG Health, in partnership with Episcopal Day School and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is back for 2024 and better than ever. Kids 12 years can sign up for this FREE membership and enjoy the great Sunday promotions in store! Learn more and register today at: https://bit.ly/JrJackets

Sundays Family Theme Nights can be enjoyed by fans of all ages!

The GreenJackets will also have 11 exclusive collector's fan giveaways at SRP Park for select games. Those dates and giveaways are as followed (stay tuned for more to come):

April 5th: Opening Night Golf Towel (First 2,000) presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

April 7th: 2024 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Floor & Decor

April 19th: 2024 Team Photo Giveaway (First 1,000)

May 3rd: Floral Reversible Bucket Cap (First 1,000) presented by Premier Networx

May 17th: Crossbody Belt Bag (First 2,000) presented by WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

May 25th: Beer Belt Giveaway (First 1,000 for 21 years & Older) presented by Savannah River Brewing Company

June 4th: Ronald Acuña MVP Bobblehead (First 1,000) presented by Bridgestone

June 7th: Cooling Towel (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Technical College

July 5th: Beach Bag Cooler (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company

August 16th: Rally Cap (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Technical College

August 31st: Golden Baseball (First 1,000) presented by Cintas

Various community groups will also be honored at select games throughout the season, the groups and dates for those games are:

April 18th: Teachers Appreciation Night presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

April 19th: Job & Career Fair presented by ADP

Auggie's Reading Program presented by Aurubis Richmond, California Dreaming, Kona Ice & Putt-Putt Fun Center Nights

April 21st: Dinosaur Day

May 19th: Petting Zoo

April 30th & May 14th: Education Day - Game is at 11:05am

May 16th: Nurses Appreciation Night

June 5th: Big Run 5K presented by Fleet Feet Augusta

June 28th: Faith & Family Night

July 13th: 18th Annual Military Appreciation Night

August 16th: Scouts Night & Sleepover

August 16th: Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Technology Night presented by Augusta Technical College

August 28th: Health Fair

There will also be special promotions/theme nights throughout the season at SRP Park and those are listed below:

April 7th: Chipping Contest for the chance to win $20,000!

May 4th: Star Wars™ Night with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the North Augusta Miracle League New Field Campaign

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta, presented by National Wild Turkey Federation, returns for four (4) games this season:

May 5th

May 23rd

July 12th

August 17th

College Nights

June 6th: Black & Red

June 27th - Garnett & Black

July 11th - Purple & Orange with post-game fireworks presented by Tri-Star Contractors

June 8th: Augusta Pimento Cheese Night, presented by Chicken Salad Chick, with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the Ronald McDonald House

June 26th: Pickleball Night with Ticket & GreenJackets Pickleball Paddle Package

June 29th: New Parents Night presented by Wellstar MCG Health

July 4th: Independence Day Celebration presented by TaxSlayer with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Augusta

July 14th: Bluey™ Night with Meet & Greet, Stuff the Bus with the United Way of the CSRA presented by SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

August 2nd: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Spider-Man Appearance, and a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting Walton Options

August 4th: Princess & Villains Night

August 15th: Disc Golf Night with Ticket and Disc Golf Set Package

August 18th: Auggie's Birthday Bash, Circus Appearance

August 30th: Luau Night

August 31st: Warrior Wednesday Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower

September 1st: BEE-A-Fan Appreciation Night with Can Drive benefiting Golden Harvest Food Bank

Theme Nights, Giveaways, Firework Shows, and other promotions are subject to change.

A VIP Pre-Sale for single game tickets will start at 10AM on Thursday, March 14th for GreenJackets 2024 Full, Half, and 20-Game Members and Holders, Sponsors and Suite Holders.

Single Game Tickets go on-sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18th for the general public by visiting greenjacketsbaseball.com or by visiting the SRP Park Box Office (Open 10-5pm). No Phone Orders. All purchases will be digitally delivered.

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #4 in Single A in attendance (out of 30) and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,196 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, the Spring Wing & Food Truck Festival, the Augusta Craft Beer Festival and more!

