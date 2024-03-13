Fireflies Expanding Game Day Experience Packages

March 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - This year, the Columbia Fireflies are ramping up their game day experience packages at Segra Park. Today, the team announced that they have two pre-game packages available for fans to purchase in April and May.

On Princess Knight April 13, fans can attend a pre-game Princess Tea Party, featuring an appearance by four real life princesses. The tea party will take place on the Crescent Patio after gates open at 5 pm. Each Princess Tea Party attendee will also receive their very own magic wand! Those who would like to attend the Princess Tea Party can purchase the package here.

The next opportunity for a pre-game fan experience package comes May 11 for Star Wars Night. Learn to become one with the force with a pre-game Jedi Training session on the Crescent Patio! Each force padawan will receive a lightsaber or tri-saber along with their training that will begin after gates open at 5 pm. Those interested in Jedi Training can purchase the package here.

The Fireflies 2024 season begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.