Pelicans Team up with Bingo Drive

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are excited to announce a new partnership with Bingo Drive, a free mobile bingo game where users can play online with friends anytime, anywhere - even in real life at the ballpark. For the first time ever, Bingo Drive and the Pelicans are joining forces to combine America's favorite social game of bingo with America's National Pastime, the game of baseball.

Bingo Drive is a fresh take on social bingo and is completely free-to-play. Its 1.5 million registered users are attracted to Bingo Drive for its eye-catching visuals and focus on community, making it the number one video game on the market. Bingo nights, prizes, in-game promotions, and car rides in the newly renovated Bingo Drive mobile will all be part of the Pelicans' fan experience.

"As a community driven social game, partnering with a like-minded organization like the Myrtle Beach Pelicans is a great fit," said Daniel Yaron, Founder, and CEO of Gliding Deer, the creator of Bingo Drive. "We look forward to teaming up with the Pelicans to provide fans with a fun and amazing experience at the ballpark." The Pelicans and Bingo Drive enhances the fan experience in several ways:

Bingo Drive Mobile

The new partnership will bring Bingo Drive into Pelicans Ballpark with a real-life Bingo Drive mobile and special bingo activation as a part of each Wednesday home game. The custom-made Bingo Drive mobile will deliver Pelicans' mascots Splash and Rally to the field each night along with the game ball. Fans can also take photos with the car each night at the entrance of the stadium.

Bingo at the Ballpark

During Wednesday home games, fans are invited to play baseball bingo at the ballpark. Numbers on a traditional bingo card will be replaced by game action such as 'Pelicans score a run.' Fans can win prizes courtesy of Bingo Drive and root for the Pelicans at the same time. Instructions on how to play will be shared across the ballpark.

Video Game Integrations

Bingo Drive features baseball themed rooms where users can hit a homerun and pick lucky numbers on their bingo cards. Players are invited to join Peli, the Bingo Drive mascot, and other users on exciting trips to different locations and cities around the world. Bingo Drive allows users to make friends with other players, share trade items and gifts without even leaving their seat. They can even customize their own cars as part of their bingo journey.

Bingo Drive offers an added level of fun and excitement while cheering on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans!

The game is free to play and is available through the App Store, Google Play store, Amazon, and Facebook.

