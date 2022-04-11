RiverDogs Roll into Second Stretch of Opening Homestand

April 11, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs opened their season with a three-game series over the weekend that focused primarily on celebrating last year's championship. However, the fun isn't even close to finished. The team will remain at home with games at The Joe Tuesday -Sunday this week!

Below is a list of all of the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the first full week of action:

Tuesday, April 12, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea: We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand! For the second straight season, the RiverDogs invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game. In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer and Twisted Tea adds a new twist to Tuesdays this season with goofy on-field games and fan-oriented fun throughout the game. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, April 13, 7:05 p.m.: Autism Advocacy Night/Pop

It Toy Giveaway/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: We will team with several local organizations that provide autism care and resources for this midweek contest featuring a sensory-friendly environment. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Pop It toy. Also, make sure to keep an eye out for weekly wicked ticket deals. This week, Field View seats are $15 with the code:WDO413. Every Wednesday, we will also focus our attention on local businesses and food concepts. Rush Bowls will take over one of our concession stands for the night.

Thursday, April 14, 7:05 p.m.: Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: There is a reason Thursday nights at The Joe provide one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. It's the first Thirsty Thursday of the new season! As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long. Enjoy live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of a DJ Natty Heavy and DJ Dolla Menu. Bottoms up! Thursdays are presented by 95sx.

Friday, April 15, 7:05 p.m.: Friday Fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: The RiverDogs will shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their brand new red alternates on the field. The red jerseys will be auctioned to fans at the end of the season. Following every Friday night contest make sure to stick around for the best fireworks show in the Lowcountry! This week's fireworks will be set off to the tune of hit songs from the '80s. Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, April 16, 6:05 p.m.: Toilet Paper Night: Part Deuce/Saturdays Live at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways: It may have sounded like a crappy idea last year, but it turned out to be great so we thought we would roll out TP Night #2. All fans in attendance will receive a roll of toilet paper as soon as the final out is recorded. We'll then count down and treat the ballpark like your high school math teacher's house. In addition, we'll celebrate our third-floor bathroom receiving a 10/10 rating on @charlestonbathroom by giving folks a rare glimpse of the luxurious lavatory. Throughout the night, we will mix in plenty of games and contests involving toilet paper. Wipe your schedule clean for this one. After the game, stick around for a light show featuring our LED ballpark lights! Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, April 17, 5:05 p.m.: Easter at The Joe/ MUSC Health Family Sunday/Holy City Sunday: On Easter Sunday, the RiverDogs will hold a pre-game Easter egg hunt for all Kids Club members! You'll want to make sure to bring the whole family to the ballpark to cap off every homestand. Parking is free! Before, during and after each Sunday home game we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. In addition, the team will be sporting their brand-new Holy City uniforms. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Individual tickets to all home games are still available. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

