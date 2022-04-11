Augusta Takes Two of Three from Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC: The same formula for success worked once again for the Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday night as they took down the Columbia Fireflies, 8-3 thanks to extra-base power and strong pitching.

The GreenJackets wasted no time getting on the board as Brandol Mezquita brought home Geraldo Quintero on a sacrifice to put Augusta on top 1-0 after an inning of play.

The power swings came alive in the second inning as Mahki Backstrom drilled a homerun to the opposite field to double the Augusta lead to 2-0 with a solo homer, his first of the season.

After another GreenJacket runner scored due to a throwing error in the top of third, Backstrom would continue to flex his muscles as he brought home another run with a rocket to the right-field corner to plate home Brandol Mezquita and move the lead up to 4-0.

The Fireflies mustered up a rally of their own in the third inning by scoring three times. Columbia threatened for more but JJ Niekro, in relief of starter Adam Shoemaker, stranded a pair of Fireflies thanks to a timely double-play to escape trouble with no further damage.

The score would remain 5-3 all the way until the seventh inning, when Kadon Mortonï»¿, facing a 3-2 count with two outs, dropped the hammer with a clutch three-run bomb over the left-field wall to deliver the dagger for Augusta, giving them their largest lead of the game at 8-3. Miguel Peña relieved Niekro in the bottom of the seventh and Peña along with Ben Thompson and Juan Mateo each threw up zeros on the scoreboard respectively to close out an opening series victory for the GreenJackets, 8-3.

Augusta finished with seven hits in the game with five of them being of the extra-base variety. Two home runs courtesy of ï»¿Mahki Backstromï»¿and ï»¿Kadon Mortonï»¿, a triple by Cal Conley, and doubles by ï»¿Geraldo Quinteroï»¿ and Backstrom helped the GreenJackets make the most of their base knocks on Sunday night.

JJ Niekro earned the victory in relief for Augusta pitching 3.2 innings of shutout baseball allowing no hits, with three strikeouts while walking two Fireflies. Columbia's starting pitching Eric Ceratola was saddled with the loss.

The nine-game road trip for the GreenJackets to open the season continues on Tuesday as they face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) for the opener of a six-game series at TicketReturn.com Field. First pitch of Tuesday's contest begins at 7:05 p.m. as ï»¿Landon Leachï»¿gets the ball to start in what will be his GreenJackets debut.

