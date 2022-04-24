Pelicans Take Fourth Straight over Shorebirds

Off another big night from Pete Crow-Armstrong at the plate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won their fourth game in a row over the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-1 on Saturday night. With their series-clinching win, the Pelicans moved up to 9-5 on the season, while the Shorebirds dropped to 5-9.

Crow-Armstrong (2-4, 3 RBI) brought his RBI total for the series up to 10 with a bases-clearing single in the top of the sixth. Ethan Hearn (1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI) provided the other two runs on a fourth inning double. Myrtle Beach collected seven hits on the evening.

Porter Hodge (1-0) became the second-straight starter for the Pelicans to last five innings as he took the win with just three hits allowed and four hits in his scoreless outing. The pitching staff struck out nine and walked just three.

Despite outhitting the Pelicans 8-7, the Shorebirds could only find one run to show for it. Isaac De Leon (2-4) and Michael Mantecon (2-4) posted the only multi-hit performances of the evening for Delmarva with all of their hits being singles.

Ryan Long (0-1) took the loss after giving up two earned runs on Hearn's double and struck out seven across four innings. The bullpen gave up another four hits and three earned runs for Delmarva.

Both teams would stay scoreless until the top of the fourth when Jacob Wetzel reached by getting hit by a pitch. Miguel Fabrizio walked with one out to put runners on first and second for Hearn. The Pelicans catcher cleared the bases on a double to right field to put Myrtle Beach in front 2-0.

The Pelicans pushed three more across the plate in the top of the sixth. Hearn led off with a walk and Reginald Preciado reached on a bunt single two batters later with one out. Ezequiel Pagan loaded the bases with a single to right-center field. Crow-Armstrong then brought everyone home with a double down the left field line to extend the Pelicans lead to 5-0. Crow-Armstrong was stranded on third to end the inning.

Delmarva picked up their lone run in the bottom half of the sixth. With Luis Angel Rodriguez in the game for Hodge, Greg Cullen singled with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch. Following a walk to Isaac Bellony, Davis Tavarez singled in between short and third to score Cullen and make it a 5-1 Myrtle Beach lead.

The series will conclude on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach leads the series 4-1.

