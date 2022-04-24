Pelicans Power Through Shorebirds 7-4 in Series Finale

The winning ways continued for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans as they took their fifth-straight game over the Delmarva Shorebirds by the final of 7-4 on Sunday afternoon. The win pushed Myrtle Beach up to 10-5 on the season, which has them at first place in the Carolina League South Division standings. Delmarva fell to 5-10 with the loss.

The Pelicans capitalized off 11 hits and five errors committed by the Shorebirds to cap off the series with a win. Malcom Quintero (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) sparked the visiting offense with his first three-hit performance of the season. Pete Crow-Armstrong (3-5, 2B, 2 R) had another solid day at the plate with a pair of singles and a double while also stealing his seventh base of the year. Juan Mora (1-4, RBI, BB, 2 R) also provided a run batted in on the afternoon.

Riley Martin (1-0) once again shined out of the bullpen for Myrtle Beach with three scoreless innings and seven strikeouts with just one hit allowed. Sheldon Reed picked up his second save of the year by striking out the side in the ninth. Pelicans starter Luis Devers went four innings with four runs allowed off four hits with one being earned. The 22-year-old struck out four during his birthday outing.

The Shorebirds posted four runs off their five hits with Greg Cullen (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI) bringing home two runs on a triple in the third. Delmarva struck out 14 times without drawing a single walk for the game.

Sunday's loss went to Shorebirds reliever Conor Grady (1-1) with his three runs allowed across four innings out of the bullpen with two being earned. Starting pitcher Moises Chace lasted just 2/3 of an inning with four earned runs off four hits to open the game. The Shorebirds were also hindered by five fielding errors, three coming from the third baseman Moises Ramirez.

The Pelicans set the tone in their first at-bats with four runs crossing the plate in the opening frame. Crow-Armstrong took the first pitch of the game to right field for a double, his fifth extra-base hit of the series. Mora drew a walk and James Triantos singled to load the bases with nobody out. Jacob Wetzel followed by grounding into a force out at home as he reached base and Crow-Armstrong was thrown out. Quintero came up and crushed a 3-1 pitch to center field to score Mora and Triantos and give Myrtle Beach an early 2-0 lead. Yeison Santana kept the inning going by scoring Wetzel on a fielding error at short to put runners on the corners. Ezequiel Pagan packed it on with a line-drive single to center to score Quintero and lengthen the Pelicans lead to 4-0.

Delmarva responded in the bottom of the second with Devers on the mound for Myrtle Beach. Davis Tavarez singled to center with one out for the Shorebirds first baserunner. After Mishael Deson flew out to center, Josue Cruz knocked in Tavarez with an RBI single to left to make it a 4-1 game.

The Shorebirds didn't stop there as three runs came in the next half inning to tie the game. Luis Valdez hit an infield single to third with one out to start the hitting. Ryan Higgins followed with a ground ball back to Devers on the mound. Devers' throw to second went wild as Valdez went to third and Higgins reached on a fielder's choice. Cullen cleared the bases with his triple to right field to score two runs and bring Delmarva within one. Cullen scored one batter later as Isaac Bellony grounded out to Liam Spence at first and the game was tied 4-4.

The Pelicans took command in the top of the sixth inning with two runs to take the lead. Crow-Armstrong grounded a single to second base for his second hit of the afternoon with one out. A wild pitch to Mora moved Crow-Armstrong to second, and Mora's line-drive single to left scored the run to give the Pelicans a 5-4 lead. Triantos hit the third single in a row to left field to put runners on first and second. Wetzel followed by hitting a ball to second that was fumbled by Cullen and scored Mora to extend the Pelicans lead to 6-4.

One more run came for Myrtle Beach in the top of the eighth inning. Crow-Armstrong led off with a single to right field. Mora then hit a ball to third and reached base after Ramirez's throw to first went wide for a throwing error. Triantos moved Crow-Armstrong to third on a force out as Mora was out at second and Triantos reached first. With runners on the corners, Wetzel swung and missed on a 2-2 pitch for the second out. Triantos took off for second as catcher Brayan Hernandez threw to third to try and ger Crow-Armstrong. In the middle of the rundown, Ramirez threw it wild to home for another error as Crow-Armstrong slid in safely for a 7-4 Pelicans lead.

The series concluded with the Pelicans taking five of the six games in Delmarva against the Shorebirds. The Pelicans will return to Myrtle Beach for a six-game set with the Columbia Fireflies next week. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m.

