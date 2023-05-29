Pelicans Take Doubleheader against Woodpeckers, Sweep Series

May 29, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans wrapped up their undefeated week with two wins over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday evening. It was a 2-0 shutout win in game one with a 3-1 victory in the back half. The Pelicans now stand at 25-20 on a six-game winning streak, their longest of the season. The Woodpeckers dropped to 16-28 with the two losses.

Game One: The Pelicans grabbed their second shutout victory of the week and allowed just two hits in the 2-0 win. Jordan Holloway (2-0) took the win with 1 1/3 innings in relief and two strikeouts. Saul Gonzalez finished the job to get the save with just one hit allowed in his only frame.

Myrtle Beach brought home their first run in the third as Reivaj Garcia (1-3, RBI) looped a single into shallowed center to plate Jefferson Encarnacion (1-2, 2B, RBI). Encarnacion would bring home the second run on a groundout in the top of the fifth to plate a run from third.

Game Two: It was a one-hit performance from the Myrtle Beach pitching staff as starter Brody McCullough (3-1) lasted five innings with eight strikeouts and just one hit allowed. Johzan Oquendo tossed the final inning to take the save.

Yeison Santana (1-3, 3B, RBI) had a solid performance at the plate and kicked off the scoring with an RBI triple in the top of the fourth. Andy Garriola (1-3, RBI, BB) added on to the lead with an RBI single in the top of the fifth, which was followed by an RBI groundout from Rafael Morel (0-4, RBI) for a 3-0 lead.

Fayetteville's lone run came on a groundout by Ricardo Balogh (0-2, RBI, BB) in the bottom of the sixth to avoid the shutout.

The Pelicans return home for a six-game set with the Salem Red Sox beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.