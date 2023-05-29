GreenJackets Announce Promotions for First Week of Two-Week Homestand

May 29, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, begin their fifth homestand of the season on Tuesday, June 6th. The GreenJackets will welcome the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) for six action-packed games in the first week of a two-week homestand!

Tuesday, June 6th vs. Myrtle Beach (7:05 PM first pitch, gates open at 6:00) | Media partners: NewsChannel 12/NBC26, Sunny 102.7

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

SweetWater Brewing Company Souvenir Cup Special

Enjoy SweetWater Brewing Company Drafts throughout SRP Park in a collector's cup! SweetWater Drafts on special for only $6 (6-8pm) in a Collector's Cup! | Presented By SweetWater Brewing Company

Wednesday, June 7th vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7:05pm first pitch, gates open at 6:00) | Media partner: WGAC News Talk Augusta

Big Run 5K, presented by Fleet Feet

Join Fleet Feet Augusta and the GreenJackets for the Big Run 5K on National Running Day starting at 6PM at SRP Park! A portion of proceeds benefit the RECing Crew, and all participants receive a finishers medal, collector's tshirt, free ticket to the GreenJackets game with a cold beverage of their choice! Sign up for the race at https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/thebigrunaugusta.

Fan Favorite Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers.

Fans will receive a Comfort Keepers Bingo card upon entering the park and can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia during the game!

Warrior Wednesday, presented by Augusta Technical College

Your GreenJackets will take the field in special military jerseys every Wednesday home game. These jerseys will be auctioned off online & in-person on Saturday, September 2nd benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon.

Military, Veterans and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office

Corona Bucket Special

Visit the 19th Hole located by the Main Entrance of SRP Park for a special 4-pack Corona Bucket Special every Wednesday!

Silver Jackets Program - Presented by Senior Resource Services and in partnership with Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers.

The Silver Jackets program is for our fans 60 years and older! This discounted program allows access to Wednesday games, a one-a-kind seat cushion and t-shirt. Become a member today by visiting: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Thursday, June 8th vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7:05 first pitch, gates open at 6:00) | Media partners: KICKS99 and HD98.3

UGA Alumni David Greene Appearance

Meet former UGA Quarterback David Greene with a VIP Meet & Greet and a chance for the general public to meet him!

Link for VIP Meet & Greet: https://bit.ly/AGJ-DavidGreene-Tix

Promo Code: AGJGREENE23

Thirsty Thursday™ - Presented by Twin Peaks, The Hyatt Agency, 360 Painting Augusta, PBR, Busch Light, KICKS99, HD98.3

Enjoy 16-ounce PBR and BuschLight for just 2$, with $2 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $4 16-ounce drafts from gates open until 8 pm, and $6 32-ounce drafts from 6-8 pm!

Friday, June 9th vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7:05pm first pitch, gates open 6:00) | Media partner: BOB FM

IT'S HERE!!! Vaughn Grissom GreenJackets Bobblehead Giveaway - Presented by Premier Networx (First 1000 fans)

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will go home with a bobblehead of Braves star Vaughn Grissom! He started with the GreenJackets in 2021 before making his MLB debut in August of 2022. We cheer him on from afar with this bobblehead giveaway, presented by Premier Networx.

Braves BuzzFest

Every Friday is a Braves Buzzfest at SRP Park. The GreenJackets will wear their special red jerseys and navy hats to celebrate our affiliation with the Atlanta Braves.

Feature Friday:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, and enjoy Riverwatch Brewing drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from 6-8pm!

This week's featured food special is: the Chicago Dog - Hot Dog topped with tomatoes, pickle spear, diced onions, Chicago Relish, Sport Pepper, and Celery Salt

Saturday, June 10th vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (6:05 first pitch, gates open at 4:30)| Media partner: KICKS99

Final COPA night - Pavos Salvajes de Augusta featuring FIREWORKS!

This is the final game of the COPA De La Diversión (The Fun Cup) at SRP Park for the 2023 season. The GreenJackets will play as Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta - the Augusta Wild Turkeys presented by NWTF.

First 1,000 fans will receive a collector's Pavos Salvajes blue koozie presented by NWTF

La Casa Latina will be taking ove the Grill Cart with an excellent menu!

As part of MILB's COPA program the GreenJackets are excited to celebrate the Latino community and Latino heritage

Post-game Fireworks Extravaganza presented by NWTF!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

What better way to spend your Saturday than taking your family out to the ballpark? Swing by their tent on the concourse for a pre-game player autograph session from 4:45-5:00pm

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm.Plus, $6 White Claws until first pitch!

Sunday, June 11th vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (1:35 pm first pitch, gates open at 12:00 pm)

Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Day + Jersey Off the Back Auction

Join us for a special Sunday afternoon game, where the GreenJackets will wear Nickelodeon PAW Patrol jerseys all afternoon long! The jerseys will be auctioned off in person at the stadium and online, with proceeds going to the Children's Hospital of Georgia

Plus, a special appearance by Marshall, from PAW Patrol!

Junior Jackets, presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners, and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

This is game 4 of the Jr. Jackets Kids Club for 2023, presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners & the YMCA of Greater Augusta, and it may be the best one yet.. Every Sunday features special themes for our members 12 and under with today being Paw Patrol. Not a member join today for FREE to get in for FREE: Click here!

Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed

Join us for our 4th Hollywood Feed Bark in the Park of 2023! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Make sure to fill out the waiver at https://atmilb.com/39flDK7 before coming to the ballpark! Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level.

Sahlen Family Sunday!

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (1:00-1:30pm) and post-game Kids Run the Bases.

To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2023 home games at SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

