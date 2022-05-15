Pelicans Split Series with Shutout Victory over RiverDogs
May 15, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Sunday was the second shutout win for Myrtle Beach this season
After falling three times in the first four games of the series, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans rallied back for a win on Saturday and closed the series with a 5-0 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday. The win moved the Birds back into sole possession of first place in the Carolina League South with a 22-11 record while the RiverDogs fell to 21-12. It was the second shutout win for the Pelicans this season, while the RiverDogs were blanked for the first time.
