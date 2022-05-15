Pelicans Split Series with Shutout Victory over RiverDogs

Sunday was the second shutout win for Myrtle Beach this season

After falling three times in the first four games of the series, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans rallied back for a win on Saturday and closed the series with a 5-0 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday. The win moved the Birds back into sole possession of first place in the Carolina League South with a 22-11 record while the RiverDogs fell to 21-12. It was the second shutout win for the Pelicans this season, while the RiverDogs were blanked for the first time.

