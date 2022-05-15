Columbia Fireflies Game Notes May 15 at Augusta

May 15, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







Today the Columbia Fireflies wrap up their series with the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park at 1:35 pm. Southpaw Noah Cameron (0-1, 3.75 ERA) marks the slab for the Fireflies and righty AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 4.50 ERA) gets the nod for Augusta.

After the off day, the Fireflies return home to face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set at Segra Park, beginning with a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Fans can purchase $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at concession stands. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

GARCIA'S IMMACULATE INNING PROPELS FIREFLIES TO VICTORY: After Heribert Garcia was able to work the first immaculate inning of his career in the sixth, the Fireflies put up four runs to win 5-3 over the Augusta GreenJackets Saturday evening at SRP Park. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Fireflies reliever Heribert Garcia (W, 3-2) fanned Stephen Paolini, Adam Zebrowski and Adam Mezquita in just nine pitches to earn his first-career immaculate inning. The last Fireflies pitcher to accomplish the task was Cruz Noriega, who did so in the fifth inning on opening day, May 5, at SRP Park in 2021. That half-inning swung the momentum in the Fireflies favor. The next inning, Erick Peña drew a lead-off walk and Omar Hernandez followed it up with a base knock to the left side of the infield. A throwing error pushed Pena to third base. The next batter, Enrique Valdez, struck out swinging. Hernandez stole second, and a throwing error from Zebrowski allowed Pena to score to tie the game. Later in the frame, Kris Anglin (L, 2-1) threw a wild pitch away and Hernandez scampered home to give the Fireflies a 3-2 lead.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: First baseman Guillermo Quintana became the first 2022 Fireflies hitter to notch a six-game hitting streak last night when he went 1-4 against Augusta. Across the six games, Quintana is hitting .231 (6-26) with two homers and five RBI. A host of Fireflies have reached five game hitting streaks this season. Quintana and Jensen did it across the first five games of the year and Hernandez, Jaquez and Valdez have also accomplished the feat.

COMEBACK CONNOLLY: After a rough start to his 2022 season, reliever Shane Connolly found himself tagged with a 13.50 ERA. His last three outings, he hasn't allowed an earned run, and the southpaw has cut his ERA down to 7.59. The stretch has lasted 4.2 innings, including the final two frames Friday evening.

CRUISING CAMERON: Fireflies starter Noah Cameron had the best start of his young career last Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. The lefty went five innings and tied a career-high with seven punchouts. If that weren't enough, the Missouri native faced the minimum during that stretch, retiring all 15 hitters he saw at Segra Park. Following the outing, Cameron has now made three of his five starts at Segra Park, and he's enjoying the home cooking. In 12 innings at home, Cameron has maintained a 2.25 ERA and fanned 14 hitters while holding opponents to a .128 average. The performance was enough to win the southpaw the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award, the second time a Fireflies player has earned a weekly honor this season. River Town was the first player of the week for Columbia, an award he won for his play from April 19-24. He continued the stretch in his no-decision Tuesday at Augusta where he alllowed just a single earned run across 4.2 innings.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After two scoreless innings last night, Willis has not allowed an earned run in his last six innings of work. After 12.1 innings this season, opponents are hitting .200 against the Georgia native.

THIS IS THE WAY: After working primarily as a starter for the Fireflies in the 2021 season prior to a trip to the injured list, righty Delvin Capellan has been used as a reliever in the 2022 campaign. Thursday, after the Fireflies used two pitchers before recording the first out of the third inning, Capellan had a shot to stretch out. After spinning five innings, the righty allowed only three hits and one run while wringing up seven hitters.

