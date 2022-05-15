RiverDogs Shut out for First Time, Settle for Series Split

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans became the first team to hold the Charleston RiverDogs scoreless in 2022 and took over sole possession of first place with 5-0 win on Sunday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The RiverDogs went 0-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base in the defeat. The teams split the six-game series.

RiverDogs starter Patrick Wicklander was dominant over the first 3.0 innings before Myrtle Beach got to him in the fourth. The rally began with a walk to James Triantos. Kevin Alcantara hooked the next pitch into the left field corner for an RBI double that gave the Pelicans a 1-0 lead. In the next at bat, BJ Murray Jr. blasted a hard groundball off the glove of Abiezel Ramirez at second. The ball ricocheted into center field and allowed Alcantara to score.

Neraldo Catalina came in to work the fifth inning and, after getting Reginald Preciado to line out on his first pitch, allowed four straight hitters to reach. Ethan Hearn singled and moved to second base on a wild pitch. Pete Crow-Armstrong moved runners to the corners with a single in the following at-bat. With Crow-Armstrong running , Catalina unleashed a wild pitch to the backstop. Hearn scored and Crow-Armstrong kept on running towards third. Luis Leon's throw from behind the plate skipped into left field and allowed another run to score.

Myrtle Beach (22-11) tacked on another insurance run in the seventh against Jack Snyder. The Pelicans tallied three singles in the frame, the final of which came off the bat of Murray Jr. and made it 5-0.

Wicklander struck out seven batters over 4.0 innings as the starter, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. Catalina followed with 2.0 innings as the first reliever used. The hard-throwing right-hander surrendered a pair of runs on three hits and two walks. Jack Snyder worked 1.0 inning and allowed his first earned run of the season on three hits. The final pitcher of the evening for Charleston was Aneudy Cortorreal. He worked a scoreless eighth inning.

The RiverDogs finished with five hits, led by Dru Baker's 2-4 day at the dish. Willy Vasquez extended his hit streak to seven games with a base hit in the third inning. Murray Jr. paced the Pelicans with two RBI singles.

The RiverDogs will take Monday off before returning home to host the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Ben Peoples (0-1, 3.68) will get the series-opening start for the RiverDogs. It will be "You're Killing Me, Smalls" Night with a chance to meet Smalls and Repeat from the classic baseball film. Also, feel free to bring your dog to the game and enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer on a Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea.

